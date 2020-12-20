On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

W. Illinois 81, UT Martin 63

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 8:41 pm
< a min read
      

W. ILLINOIS (2-4)

Carius 6-14 1-2 18, Johnson 3-6 0-3 6, Pearson 4-5 3-6 11, Brookens 6-11 0-0 15, Jones 3-5 3-6 9, Burrell 5-10 1-2 11, Flores 1-1 2-2 5, Hinton 0-1 1-2 1, Sandage 0-2 0-0 0, Jeter 0-0 0-0 0, Talton 1-1 2-2 5, Wade 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 13-25 81.

UT MARTIN (3-1)

Kennedy 3-7 2-2 9, Eskridge 1-3 0-1 2, Holt 1-7 2-2 5, Holden 3-6 6-8 12, Williams 1-7 2-2 4, Thomas 3-9 1-2 10, Coleman 1-5 2-3 4, Mooving 0-1 4-4 4, Walker 1-2 0-0 3, Polla 1-2 0-2 2, Fort 3-3 1-1 8, Rustin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 20-27 63.

Halftime_W. Illinois 41-26. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 10-23 (Carius 5-10, Brookens 3-5, Flores 1-1, Talton 1-1, Burrell 0-1, Hinton 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Jones 0-1, Sandage 0-2), UT Martin 7-23 (Thomas 3-6, Fort 1-1, Walker 1-1, Kennedy 1-2, Holt 1-4, Eskridge 0-2, Williams 0-3, Coleman 0-4). Rebounds_W. Illinois 39 (Burrell 10), UT Martin 29 (Holden, Williams 5). Assists_W. Illinois 13 (Brookens 5), UT Martin 12 (Kennedy, Mooving 3). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 22, UT Martin 21.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine