W. Illinois 81, UT Martin 63

W. ILLINOIS (2-4)

Carius 6-14 1-2 18, Johnson 3-6 0-3 6, Pearson 4-5 3-6 11, Brookens 6-11 0-0 15, Jones 3-5 3-6 9, Burrell 5-10 1-2 11, Flores 1-1 2-2 5, Hinton 0-1 1-2 1, Sandage 0-2 0-0 0, Jeter 0-0 0-0 0, Talton 1-1 2-2 5, Wade 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 13-25 81.

UT MARTIN (3-1)

Kennedy 3-7 2-2 9, Eskridge 1-3 0-1 2, Holt 1-7 2-2 5, Holden 3-6 6-8 12, Williams 1-7 2-2 4, Thomas 3-9 1-2 10, Coleman 1-5 2-3 4, Mooving 0-1 4-4 4, Walker 1-2 0-0 3, Polla 1-2 0-2 2, Fort 3-3 1-1 8, Rustin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 20-27 63.

Halftime_W. Illinois 41-26. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 10-23 (Carius 5-10, Brookens 3-5, Flores 1-1, Talton 1-1, Burrell 0-1, Hinton 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Jones 0-1, Sandage 0-2), UT Martin 7-23 (Thomas 3-6, Fort 1-1, Walker 1-1, Kennedy 1-2, Holt 1-4, Eskridge 0-2, Williams 0-3, Coleman 0-4). Rebounds_W. Illinois 39 (Burrell 10), UT Martin 29 (Holden, Williams 5). Assists_W. Illinois 13 (Brookens 5), UT Martin 12 (Kennedy, Mooving 3). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 22, UT Martin 21.

