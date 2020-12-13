W. Kentucky 68, Rhode Island 65

RHODE ISLAND (3-4)
Walker 3-6 1-2 8, Makhe.Mitchell 3-8 0-0 6, Martin 0-4 0-0 0, Russell 3-8 8-9 14, Sheppard 1-5 0-0 3, Carey 3-8 1-2 7, Johnson 6-7 0-0 16, Leggett 3-4 1-2 7, Harris 2-6 0-0 4, Makhi.Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 11-15 65.
W. KENTUCKY (5-2)
Williams 1-2 1-4 3, Bassey 4-10 5-6 13, Anderson 4-5 5-6 15, Cooper 0-2 0-0 0, Hollingsworth 5-11 4-4 14, McKnight 3-5 1-1 7, Rawls 3-8 5-5 11, Frampton 1-5 0-0 3, Cozart 1-1 0-0 2, Osawe 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 21-26 68.
Halftime_W. Kentucky 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 6-18 (Johnson 4-5, Walker 1-2, Sheppard 1-4, Carey 0-1, Harris 0-1, Leggett 0-1, Martin 0-1, Russell 0-3), W. Kentucky 3-12 (Anderson 2-2, Frampton 1-5, Bassey 0-1, Hollingsworth 0-1, Osawe 0-1, Rawls 0-2). Fouled Out_Harris, Bassey. Rebounds_Rhode Island 26 (Walker 6), W. Kentucky 35 (Bassey 9). Assists_Rhode Island 11 (Russell 4), W. Kentucky 11 (Hollingsworth 3). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 20, W. Kentucky 15. A_1,070 (7,326).
