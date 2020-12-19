On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
W. Kentucky 73, Alabama 71

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 4:16 pm
W. KENTUCKY (6-2)

Williams 2-8 1-3 5, Bassey 11-14 5-8 27, Anderson 3-10 0-0 6, Cooper 0-3 0-0 0, Hollingsworth 1-3 2-2 4, Rawls 6-14 6-6 20, McKnight 2-6 0-0 4, Frampton 1-1 2-2 4, Osawe 1-1 0-0 3, Milton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 16-21 73.

ALABAMA (4-3)

Bruner 4-8 5-6 14, Rojas 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 6-10 3-4 16, Petty 3-10 1-2 9, Shackelford 2-9 7-8 12, Primo 2-4 2-2 8, Jah.Quinerly 4-7 1-2 9, Reese 0-4 0-0 0, Gary 1-1 0-0 2, Ellis 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 22-56 20-26 71.

Halftime_W. Kentucky 33-32. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 3-11 (Rawls 2-5, Osawe 1-1, Cooper 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Williams 0-2), Alabama 7-26 (Primo 2-3, Petty 2-7, Jones 1-1, Bruner 1-4, Shackelford 1-5, Jah.Quinerly 0-2, Reese 0-2, Rojas 0-2). Rebounds_W. Kentucky 31 (Bassey 12), Alabama 29 (Petty 7). Assists_W. Kentucky 10 (McKnight 6), Alabama 7 (Petty, Jah.Quinerly 3). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 23, Alabama 16. A_2,055 (15,383).

