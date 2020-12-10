Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

W. Kentucky 86, Gardner-Webb 84

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 10:46 pm
< a min read
      

GARDNER-WEBB (0-1)

Dufeal 1-4 0-0 2, Reid 5-9 1-2 11, Cornwall 4-12 5-6 15, Falko 7-11 4-5 19, Terry 5-6 0-2 15, Selden 2-7 0-0 6, Mann 2-3 0-0 4, D.Williams 2-2 0-0 5, Sears 3-4 0-0 7, Lynott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 10-15 84.

W. KENTUCKY (4-2)

C.Williams 0-8 0-1 0, Bassey 13-19 3-5 29, Anderson 5-8 4-4 16, Cooper 1-5 2-2 4, Hollingsworth 3-13 3-5 9, Frampton 5-5 0-0 15, McKnight 2-7 0-0 4, Rawls 2-5 2-2 7, Osawe 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 32-73 14-19 86.

Halftime_Gardner-Webb 43-40. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 12-19 (Terry 5-6, Selden 2-3, Cornwall 2-6, Sears 1-1, D.Williams 1-1, Falko 1-2), W. Kentucky 8-18 (Frampton 5-5, Anderson 2-2, Rawls 1-2, Bassey 0-1, Osawe 0-1, C.Williams 0-1, Cooper 0-2, Hollingsworth 0-2, McKnight 0-2). Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 31 (Reid, Cornwall 6), W. Kentucky 33 (Bassey 14). Assists_Gardner-Webb 17 (Cornwall 6), W. Kentucky 20 (Cooper 7). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 19, W. Kentucky 12. A_1,009 (7,326).

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists