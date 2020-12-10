W. Kentucky 86, Gardner-Webb 84

GARDNER-WEBB (0-1)
Dufeal 1-4 0-0 2, Reid 5-9 1-2 11, Cornwall 4-12 5-6 15, Falko 7-11 4-5 19, Terry 5-6 0-2 15, Selden 2-7 0-0 6, Mann 2-3 0-0 4, D.Williams 2-2 0-0 5, Sears 3-4 0-0 7, Lynott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 10-15 84.
W. KENTUCKY (4-2)
C.Williams 0-8 0-1 0, Bassey 13-19 3-5 29, Anderson 5-8 4-4 16, Cooper 1-5 2-2 4, Hollingsworth 3-13 3-5 9, Frampton 5-5 0-0 15, McKnight 2-7 0-0 4, Rawls 2-5 2-2 7, Osawe 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 32-73 14-19 86.
Halftime_Gardner-Webb 43-40. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 12-19 (Terry 5-6, Selden 2-3, Cornwall 2-6, Sears 1-1, D.Williams 1-1, Falko 1-2), W. Kentucky 8-18 (Frampton 5-5, Anderson 2-2, Rawls 1-2, Bassey 0-1, Osawe 0-1, C.Williams 0-1, Cooper 0-2, Hollingsworth 0-2, McKnight 0-2). Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 31 (Reid, Cornwall 6), W. Kentucky 33 (Bassey 14). Assists_Gardner-Webb 17 (Cornwall 6), W. Kentucky 20 (Cooper 7). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 19, W. Kentucky 12. A_1,009 (7,326).
