W. Kentucky 88, Tennessee Tech 68

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 9:34 pm
TENNESSEE TECH (0-9)

Goldman 5-7 1-2 11, Harvell 2-4 0-0 5, Clay 5-11 2-2 15, Davidson 1-3 2-2 5, Franklin 5-13 3-4 14, Sylla 2-7 0-0 4, White 3-8 0-2 6, Quest 0-0 2-2 2, T.Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Gettelfinger 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 10-14 68.

W. KENTUCKY (7-2)

C.Williams 2-5 3-4 7, Anderson 5-6 4-4 14, Cooper 1-2 0-0 3, Frampton 6-9 4-4 22, Hollingsworth 3-9 3-4 10, Rawls 6-14 0-0 12, McKnight 1-3 2-2 4, Osawe 2-6 3-4 8, Cozart 2-5 0-0 4, Milton 2-5 0-0 4, Harlan 0-1 0-0 0, Conrad 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 19-22 88.

Halftime_W. Kentucky 36-25. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee Tech 6-18 (Clay 3-6, Davidson 1-2, Franklin 1-3, Harvell 1-3, Goldman 0-2, White 0-2), W. Kentucky 9-24 (Frampton 6-9, Cooper 1-1, Osawe 1-2, Hollingsworth 1-4, C.Williams 0-1, Milton 0-2, Rawls 0-5). Rebounds_Tennessee Tech 29 (Sylla 9), W. Kentucky 38 (Hollingsworth 7). Assists_Tennessee Tech 13 (Davidson 5), W. Kentucky 18 (Anderson, Cooper, McKnight 4). Total Fouls_Tennessee Tech 20, W. Kentucky 16. A_1,061 (7,326).

