W. Kentucky 96, MVSU 69

MVSU (0-5)
R.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 8-19 4-4 23, Gordon 6-12 5-6 21, Hunter 6-18 0-0 15, Smith 0-1 2-2 2, Perry 2-4 0-0 6, Blackwood 0-0 0-0 0, Fanord 0-1 0-0 0, Walden 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-56 11-12 69.
W. KENTUCKY (3-2)
C.Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Bassey 6-6 1-4 13, Anderson 2-6 5-6 9, Cooper 2-2 0-0 5, Hollingsworth 5-7 5-8 16, Rawls 5-14 1-2 12, McKnight 1-3 4-4 6, Frampton 2-12 0-0 5, Osawe 5-8 3-3 15, Cozart 2-4 0-0 4, Milton 1-2 0-0 3, Harlan 1-1 2-2 5, Conrad 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 22-31 96.
Halftime_W. Kentucky 45-33. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 12-35 (Gordon 4-9, Cunningham 3-10, Hunter 3-11, Perry 2-4, Smith 0-1), W. Kentucky 8-26 (Osawe 2-3, Cooper 1-1, Harlan 1-1, Milton 1-1, Hollingsworth 1-2, Rawls 1-6, Frampton 1-8, McKnight 0-1, C.Williams 0-1, Anderson 0-2). Fouled Out_Smith. Rebounds_MVSU 19 (Cunningham, Gordon, Smith 3), W. Kentucky 49 (Bassey 11). Assists_MVSU 13 (Gordon, Hunter 3), W. Kentucky 21 (McKnight 7). Total Fouls_MVSU 22, W. Kentucky 15. A_1,024 (7,326).
