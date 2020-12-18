On Air: For Your Benefit
W. Michigan 76, Cent. Michigan 61

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 4:22 pm
< a min read
      

CENT. MICHIGAN (3-4)

Polk 2-6 0-0 4, Beachler 3-5 0-0 8, Broadway 6-15 0-0 13, Lane 3-9 6-6 13, Murray 6-15 6-9 18, Bissainthe 1-8 0-0 3, Muhammad 0-2 0-0 0, Huffman 1-3 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 12-15 61.

W. MICHIGAN (2-4)

Lee 7-10 3-4 17, Wright 4-7 0-0 8, Artis White 6-10 2-3 16, Boyer-Richard 2-9 0-0 6, Whitens 4-5 0-0 9, Cruz 3-5 0-0 7, Emilien 3-4 2-2 10, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0, Kolp 1-1 1-2 3, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Barrs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 8-11 76.

Halftime_W. Michigan 33-23. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 5-19 (Beachler 2-3, Lane 1-3, Bissainthe 1-6, Broadway 1-6, Polk 0-1), W. Michigan 8-18 (Emilien 2-3, Artis White 2-4, Boyer-Richard 2-6, Cruz 1-2, Whitens 1-2, Martin 0-1). Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 29 (Murray 8), W. Michigan 37 (Lee 11). Assists_Cent. Michigan 5 (Beachler, Lane 2), W. Michigan 15 (Lee 4). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 17, W. Michigan 16.

