Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

W. Michigan hosts Milwaukee

By The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 6:45 am
< a min read
      

Milwaukee (0-1) vs. Western Michigan (1-2)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays Milwaukee in an early season matchup.

TEAM LEADERS: .DOMINANT DEANDRE: DeAndre Gholston has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

A YEAR AGO: Western Michigan scored 115 points and prevailed by five over Milwaukee when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Milwaukee went 3-7 against non-conference schools last season. In those 10 games, the Panthers gave up 74.4 points per game while scoring 69.7 per outing. Western Michigan went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 68.8 points and allowing 75.6 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists