Wagner 74, Sacred Heart 46

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 9:24 pm
SACRED HEART (1-3)

Galette 0-4 2-2 2, Johnson 5-7 0-1 10, Clarke 5-11 1-2 11, Thomas 0-7 2-2 2, Watson 2-5 4-4 10, Sixsmith 1-5 2-2 4, Radz 0-5 0-0 0, Dutreil 1-4 1-5 3, Spokas 1-5 0-1 2, Harris 1-1 0-0 2, Jonauskas 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 16-54 12-20 46.

WAGNER (1-3)

Fletcher 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 2-5 0-0 6, Allen 5-10 0-0 14, Hunt 5-11 0-0 13, Morales 6-11 4-7 18, Ford 5-9 0-3 10, Martinez 4-7 0-1 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 1-4 1-2 3, Wilkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 5-13 74.

Halftime_Wagner 36-18. 3-Point Goals_Sacred Heart 2-23 (Watson 2-5, Clarke 0-1, Radz 0-1, Spokas 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Galette 0-3, Sixsmith 0-4, Thomas 0-6), Wagner 11-22 (Allen 4-7, Hunt 3-4, Morales 2-3, Jackson 2-5, Martinez 0-1, Taylor 0-2). Rebounds_Sacred Heart 30 (Johnson 8), Wagner 42 (Martinez 10). Assists_Sacred Heart 7 (Thomas, Sixsmith 3), Wagner 17 (Morales 5). Total Fouls_Sacred Heart 13, Wagner 18.

