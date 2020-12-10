Wake Forest 57, North Carolina 54

NORTH CAROLINA (5-1)
Poole 6-11 0-0 12, Bailey 5-10 1-2 11, Holesinska 6-16 0-1 12, Kelly 2-11 2-2 7, Watts 2-9 0-0 5, Tshitenge 0-0 1-2 1, Todd-Williams 0-3 2-2 2, Young 0-3 0-0 0, Ustby 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-66 6-9 54
WAKE FOREST (4-1)
Morra 4-7 4-4 12, Raca 6-15 1-2 14, Conti 5-10 5-6 16, Scruggs 4-8 1-2 9, Spear 0-10 0-0 0, Summiel 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Hoard 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 1-7 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-60 13-16 57
|North Carolina
|14
|11
|13
|16
|—
|54
|Wake Forest
|7
|12
|17
|21
|—
|57
3-Point Goals_North Carolina 2-18 (Holesinska 0-6, Kelly 1-6, Watts 1-4, Young 0-1, Ustby 0-1), Wake Forest 2-21 (Raca 1-5, Conti 1-4, Scruggs 0-2, Spear 0-6, Hoard 0-2, Brown 0-2). Assists_North Carolina 9 (Holesinska 3), Wake Forest 7 (Conti 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_North Carolina 41 (Bailey 3-8), Wake Forest 38 (Morra 2-7). Total Fouls_North Carolina 16, Wake Forest 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
