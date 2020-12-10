Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Wake Forest 57, North Carolina 54

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 8:48 pm
< a min read
      

NORTH CAROLINA (5-1)

Poole 6-11 0-0 12, Bailey 5-10 1-2 11, Holesinska 6-16 0-1 12, Kelly 2-11 2-2 7, Watts 2-9 0-0 5, Tshitenge 0-0 1-2 1, Todd-Williams 0-3 2-2 2, Young 0-3 0-0 0, Ustby 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-66 6-9 54

WAKE FOREST (4-1)

Morra 4-7 4-4 12, Raca 6-15 1-2 14, Conti 5-10 5-6 16, Scruggs 4-8 1-2 9, Spear 0-10 0-0 0, Summiel 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Hoard 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 1-7 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-60 13-16 57

North Carolina 14 11 13 16 54
Wake Forest 7 12 17 21 57

3-Point Goals_North Carolina 2-18 (Holesinska 0-6, Kelly 1-6, Watts 1-4, Young 0-1, Ustby 0-1), Wake Forest 2-21 (Raca 1-5, Conti 1-4, Scruggs 0-2, Spear 0-6, Hoard 0-2, Brown 0-2). Assists_North Carolina 9 (Holesinska 3), Wake Forest 7 (Conti 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_North Carolina 41 (Bailey 3-8), Wake Forest 38 (Morra 2-7). Total Fouls_North Carolina 16, Wake Forest 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists