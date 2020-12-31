Wake Forest 70, Catawba 62

CATAWBA (0-1)
Bowen 5-6 0-0 12, Drummond 3-12 4-6 10, McLeod 6-12 2-2 14, Robinson 0-2 0-2 0, Whitfield 5-15 4-7 16, Phillips 1-5 5-6 8, Burt 0-2 0-0 0, Pelote 0-0 2-2 2, Peacock 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 17-25 62.
WAKE FOREST (3-0)
Massoud 2-5 0-0 5, Mucius 3-8 5-7 11, J.Johnson 3-6 0-0 8, Neath 3-7 4-4 10, Williamson 4-9 5-7 15, Wilkins 1-3 1-1 3, Whitt 4-8 2-2 11, Oguama 2-5 3-4 7, Buchanan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 20-25 70.
Halftime_Wake Forest 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Catawba 5-19 (Bowen 2-2, Whitfield 2-7, Phillips 1-4, Burt 0-1, Drummond 0-5), Wake Forest 6-23 (Williamson 2-4, J.Johnson 2-5, Whitt 1-2, Massoud 1-4, Neath 0-1, Wilkins 0-2, Mucius 0-5). Fouled Out_Neath. Rebounds_Catawba 35 (Bowen 9), Wake Forest 34 (Mucius, Williamson 7). Assists_Catawba 10 (Phillips 4), Wake Forest 14 (Williamson, Whitt 4). Total Fouls_Catawba 20, Wake Forest 23. A_77 (14,665).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments