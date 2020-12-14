Walker leads Radford past Longwood 67-66

On Air: Federal Tech Talk
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Chyree Walker scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Josiah Jeffers blocked a shot in the closing seconds to give Radford to a 67-66 win over Longwood on Monday night.

Leslie Nkereuwem made a pair of free throws with 1:21 to play to put Longwood on top 66-64 but couldn’t capitalize when the Highlanders had a turnover on the ensuing possession. Fah’Mir Ali made 1 of 2 free throws to make it a one-point game with 27 seconds left but Jeffers quickly stole the ball.

Ali missed a layup but Lewis Djonkam grabbed the offensive rebound and made two free throws.

Going for the typing 3-pointer, Bennett Mohn put up a shot from the left corner but Jeffers knocked it down. The Lancers came up with the loose ball but couldn’t get up a shot.

It was the first Big South Conference matchup of the season for both teams, who will play again Tuesday night.

Dravon Mangum had 14 points for Radford (2-4) and Ali added 12.

Juan Munoz scored a career-high 29 points for the Lancers (1-4).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

