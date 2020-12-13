On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Walker scores 20 as Northeastern holds off UMass 78-75

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 3:23 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 20 points as Northeastern held off UMass 78-75 on Sunday, the second time the teams played each other in three days.

Walker hit 12 of 15 foul shots. He added six assists.

Jason Strong had 16 points for Northeastern (1-1). Shaquille Walters added 12 points and nine rebounds. Jahmyl Telfort had 11 points and five assists.

Javohn Garcia had 18 points for the Minutemen (1-1). Noah Fernandes added 15 points. T.J. Weeks had 14 points and six rebounds.

Northeastern broke away in the second half to lead by as many as 14 points and were ahead 74-64 with 1:04 to play before UMass rallied. Weeks hit a 3-pointer, stole the ball and scored on the fast break, converting a three-point play, as the Minutemen closed to 78-75 with 19 seconds to go.

UMass able to get only one more shot off before time expired.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

