Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Warren lifts Hampton over George Washington 82-78

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 10:37 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Davion Warren scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and Hampton opened its season with an 82-78 win over George Washington

Warren matched his career high with a pair of free throws with four seconds left, before a last second basket pulled George Washington (0-2) within four.

Chris Shelton had 19 points for Hampton (1-0), Edward Oliver-Hampton added 18 points and eight rebounds and Saheem Anthony had 14 points.

James Bishop scored a career-high 22 points and had seven assists for the Colonials. Matt Moyer added 15 points and seven rebounds and Jameer Nelson Jr. had 14 points.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game