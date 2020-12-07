Trending:
Washington 23, Pittsburgh 17

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 8:36 pm
Washington 0 3 7 13 23
Pittsburgh 0 14 0 3 17

Second Quarter

Pit_Di.Johnson 3 pass from Roethlisberger (M.Wright kick), 10:33.

Pit_Washington 50 pass from Roethlisberger (M.Wright kick), 3:54.

Was_FG Hopkins 49, :01.

Third Quarter

Was_Barber 1 run (Hopkins kick), 8:16.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG M.Wright 37, 14:57.

Was_Thomas 15 pass from Smith (Hopkins kick), 9:09.

Was_FG Hopkins 45, 2:04.

Was_FG Hopkins 45, :17.

Was Pit
First downs 18 17
Total Net Yards 318 326
Rushes-yards 21-45 14-21
Passing 273 305
Punt Returns 1-9 3-28
Kickoff Returns 3-72 1-32
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 31-46-0 33-53-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-23 0-0
Punts 7-46.0 6-44.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 9-62 6-45
Time of Possession 30:26 29:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Barber 14-23, Gibson 2-14, McKissic 5-8. Pittsburgh, McFarland 4-15, Snell 8-5, Samuels 1-1, Roethlisberger 1-0.

PASSING_Washington, Smith 31-46-0-296. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 33-53-1-305.

RECEIVING_Washington, McKissic 10-70, Thomas 9-98, C.Sims 5-92, S.Sims 4-17, McLaurin 2-14, Wright 1-5. Pittsburgh, Johnson 8-71, Ebron 7-68, Smith-Schuster 7-28, Samuels 3-11, Washington 2-80, Claypool 2-38, Snell 2-5, McCloud 2-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

