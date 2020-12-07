Washington 23, Pittsburgh 17

|Washington
|0
|3
|7
|13
|—
|23
|Pittsburgh
|0
|14
|0
|3
|—
|17
Second Quarter
Pit_Di.Johnson 3 pass from Roethlisberger (M.Wright kick), 10:33.
Pit_Washington 50 pass from Roethlisberger (M.Wright kick), 3:54.
Was_FG Hopkins 49, :01.
Third Quarter
Was_Barber 1 run (Hopkins kick), 8:16.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_FG M.Wright 37, 14:57.
Was_Thomas 15 pass from Smith (Hopkins kick), 9:09.
Was_FG Hopkins 45, 2:04.
Was_FG Hopkins 45, :17.
A_0.
___
|
|Was
|Pit
|First downs
|18
|17
|Total Net Yards
|318
|326
|Rushes-yards
|21-45
|14-21
|Passing
|273
|305
|Punt Returns
|1-9
|3-28
|Kickoff Returns
|3-72
|1-32
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|31-46-0
|33-53-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-23
|0-0
|Punts
|7-46.0
|6-44.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-62
|6-45
|Time of Possession
|30:26
|29:34
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Barber 14-23, Gibson 2-14, McKissic 5-8. Pittsburgh, McFarland 4-15, Snell 8-5, Samuels 1-1, Roethlisberger 1-0.
PASSING_Washington, Smith 31-46-0-296. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 33-53-1-305.
RECEIVING_Washington, McKissic 10-70, Thomas 9-98, C.Sims 5-92, S.Sims 4-17, McLaurin 2-14, Wright 1-5. Pittsburgh, Johnson 8-71, Ebron 7-68, Smith-Schuster 7-28, Samuels 3-11, Washington 2-80, Claypool 2-38, Snell 2-5, McCloud 2-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
