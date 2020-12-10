On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Washington 73, Seattle 41

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 12:56 am
< a min read
      

SEATTLE (3-4)

Udenyi 6-7 0-3 12, Nettles 1-10 0-0 2, Trammell 4-12 0-0 9, Williamson 1-5 1-2 4, Grigsby 3-15 0-0 6, Pandza 1-2 0-0 3, Pearre 0-1 0-0 0, Stuart 0-0 0-0 0, Henson 0-3 2-2 2, Wall 1-2 0-0 3, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Economou 0-1 0-0 0, T.Hopkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-59 3-7 41.

WASHINGTON (1-3)

Roberts 5-7 0-1 10, Wright 2-4 2-2 7, Bey 4-6 0-0 9, Pryor 4-10 4-4 13, Stevenson 1-5 0-0 3, Green 6-7 2-2 18, Bajema 1-5 0-0 2, Sorn 0-1 0-0 0, Battle 1-5 1-2 3, Tsohonis 0-1 4-4 4, Brooks 1-3 0-0 2, Geron 0-0 0-0 0, G.Hopkins 0-0 0-0 0, Lundeen 1-1 0-0 2, Rice 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 13-15 73.

Halftime_Washington 37-22. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 4-23 (Pandza 1-1, Trammell 1-2, Wall 1-2, Williamson 1-2, Economou 0-1, T.Hopkins 0-1, Grigsby 0-3, Henson 0-3, Nettles 0-8), Washington 8-15 (Green 4-4, Bey 1-1, Stevenson 1-1, Pryor 1-2, Wright 1-2, Rice 0-1, Bajema 0-2, Battle 0-2). Rebounds_Seattle 26 (Williamson 7), Washington 42 (Roberts 8). Assists_Seattle 10 (Nettles 4), Washington 11 (Pryor 4). Total Fouls_Seattle 15, Washington 14.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military teams compete in the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championships