Washington 83, Portland 56

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 8:11 pm
PORTLAND (3-2)

Fowler 3-9 3-3 9, Frawley 2-5 2-2 6, Walker 2-2 0-0 4, Andrews 5-11 0-0 13, Muhlheim 4-10 0-0 12, Kaitu’u 0-2 0-0 0, Wooldridge 0-0 0-0 0, Gorzeman 0-0 0-0 0, Lenzie 0-1 0-0 0, Pflug 0-2 0-0 0, McCliment-Call 1-5 0-0 2, Meek 1-2 0-0 3, Shearer 3-5 0-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-54 5-7 56

WASHINGTON (4-2)

Rooks 6-8 1-3 13, Van Dyke 7-13 0-1 14, Miller 8-9 5-6 21, Griggsby 5-8 0-0 12, Noble 0-3 0-0 0, Rees 5-7 0-0 10, Lind 4-6 0-0 11, Lowery 0-0 2-2 2, Martineau 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-54 8-12 83

Portland 14 10 19 13 56
Washington 21 13 21 28 83

3-Point Goals_Portland 9-20 (Frawley 0-1, Andrews 3-4, Muhlheim 4-8, Lenzie 0-1, Pflug 0-1, McCliment-Call 0-1, Meek 1-2, Shearer 1-2), Washington 5-12 (Van Dyke 0-2, Griggsby 2-3, Noble 0-1, Rees 0-1, Lind 3-5). Assists_Portland 13 (Frawley 3), Washington 22 (Rooks 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 23 (Fowler 3-4), Washington 32 (Van Dyke 2-6). Total Fouls_Portland 16, Washington 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

