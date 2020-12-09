On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Washington lifts San Jose St. past Fresno Pacific 87-79

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 11:16 pm
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Richard Washington had a career-high 38 points plus 12 rebounds to out-duel Aamondae Coleman and lift San Jose State to an 87-79 win over Division II Fresno Pacific on Wednesday night.

Coleman led the Sunbirds with 30 points.

Washington shot 9 for 10 from the line. Omari Moore had 15 points and 11 rebounds for San Jose State (1-0). Seneca Knight added seven rebounds.

The Sunbirds’ Coleman added 11 rebounds in the losing effort for the visitors. Adrian Antunez had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Sunbirds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

