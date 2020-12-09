Washington St. 61, Idaho 58

IDAHO (0-3)
Blakney 6-11 0-0 12, Quinnett 3-11 0-0 8, Robinson 5-8 2-2 14, Thacker 3-8 0-0 8, Garvin 1-4 0-0 3, Madden 5-14 3-3 13, Christmas 0-2 0-2 0, Wilson 0-1 0-2 0, Thiombane 0-1 0-0 0, Christensen 0-0 0-0 0, Kilgore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 5-9 58.
WASHINGTON ST. (4-0)
Jakimovski 4-6 0-0 11, Rodman 2-7 1-1 5, Abogidi 2-6 2-4 6, Bonton 6-15 4-9 17, Williams 5-7 8-8 19, Rapp 0-3 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 1-2 1-2 3, Bamba 0-0 0-2 0, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 16-26 61.
Halftime_Idaho 29-23. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 7-22 (Robinson 2-3, Thacker 2-4, Quinnett 2-6, Garvin 1-2, Christmas 0-1, Thiombane 0-1, Madden 0-5), Washington St. 5-11 (Jakimovski 3-4, Williams 1-1, Bonton 1-3, Rapp 0-1, Rodman 0-2). Rebounds_Idaho 25 (Robinson 8), Washington St. 37 (Bonton 8). Assists_Idaho 12 (Garvin 3), Washington St. 12 (Williams 4). Total Fouls_Idaho 22, Washington St. 14.
