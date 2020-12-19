Washington St. 61, No. 21 Oregon St. 55

OREGON ST. (3-3)

Corosdale 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 6-8 1-1 13, Mack 3-8 0-0 8, Goforth 5-11 3-4 14, Goodman 6-13 0-0 14, Mitrovic 2-3 0-0 4, Subasic 0-0 0-0 0, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 1-3 0-0 2, Samuel 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-50 4-5 55

WASHINGTON ST. (3-0)

Motuga 2-6 4-4 8, Murekatete 4-8 2-2 10, Charlisse Leger-Walker 6-22 1-2 13, Krystal Leger-Walker 2-12 0-0 6, Teder 7-13 0-0 20, Nankervis 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Molina 1-2 0-0 2, Sarver 0-3 0-0 0, Clarke 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-70 7-8 61

Oregon St. 14 11 18 12 — 55 Washington St. 16 19 7 19 — 61

3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 5-14 (Corosdale 0-1, Mack 2-5, Goforth 1-3, Goodman 2-3, Simmons 0-1, Samuel 0-1), Washington St. 8-25 (Motuga 0-3, Leger-Walker 0-7, Leger-Walker 2-3, Teder 6-10, Sarver 0-2). Assists_Oregon St. 14 (Goforth 4), Washington St. 12 (Sarver 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon St. 35 (Mack 2-8), Washington St. 40 (Leger-Walker 5-7). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 12, Washington St. 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

