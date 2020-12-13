On Air: Business of Government Hour
Washington St. 69, Portland St. 60

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 7:17 pm
PORTLAND ST. (1-2)

Thomas 2-7 3-3 8, McCray 4-11 4-4 12, Jones 3-14 2-2 8, Nielsen-Skinner 0-2 0-0 0, Scott 1-10 2-2 5, Dawson 6-10 4-5 18, Hall 1-2 1-2 3, Burke 0-2 0-0 0, Greeley 1-4 0-0 2, Eyman 2-3 0-0 4, Hardy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-66 16-18 60.

WASHINGTON ST. (5-0)

Jakimovski 4-12 1-2 12, Rodman 0-1 0-0 0, Abogidi 1-3 0-0 2, Bonton 5-13 4-7 16, Williams 8-12 1-2 18, Rapp 0-3 0-0 0, Bamba 3-4 8-11 15, Markovetskyy 3-3 0-0 6, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 24-51 14-24 69.

Halftime_Washington St. 30-22. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 4-19 (Dawson 2-3, Thomas 1-3, Scott 1-5, Burke 0-1, Hall 0-1, Greeley 0-2, Jones 0-2, Nielsen-Skinner 0-2), Washington St. 7-21 (Jakimovski 3-9, Bonton 2-5, Bamba 1-2, Williams 1-3, Rapp 0-1, Rodman 0-1). Fouled Out_McCray, Bonton. Rebounds_Portland St. 35 (McCray 11), Washington St. 33 (Jakimovski 7). Assists_Portland St. 5 (Nielsen-Skinner, Dawson 2), Washington St. 14 (Rapp 5). Total Fouls_Portland St. 22, Washington St. 18.

