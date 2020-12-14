On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Washington St. 74, Idaho 55

By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 12:24 am
IDAHO (2-2)

Bea 6-17 3-3 15, Klinker 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 0-1 0-0 0, Gandy 5-14 3-7 16, Marxen 4-14 0-0 11, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0, Kirby 0-1 2-2 2, Milne 0-1 0-0 0, Pulliam 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Atchley 5-12 0-3 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-61 8-15 55

WASHINGTON ST. (2-0)

Cherilyn Molina 3-6 0-0 6, Motuga 3-5 0-2 6, Murekatete 6-13 3-4 15, Charlisse Leger-Walker 12-25 3-4 29, Krystal Leger-Walker 3-6 0-0 6, Teder 3-7 1-2 9, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 1-5 1-1 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-72 8-13 74

Idaho 9 18 14 14 55
Washington St. 9 14 32 19 74

3-Point Goals_Idaho 7-28 (Bea 0-2, Christopher 0-1, Gandy 3-9, Marxen 3-10, Kirby 0-1, Milne 0-1, Pulliam 0-1, Atchley 1-3), Washington St. 4-17 (Molina 0-1, Motuga 0-2, Leger-Walker 2-5, Teder 2-6, Jones 0-2, Sarver 0-1). Assists_Idaho 9 (Marxen 3), Washington St. 16 (Leger-Walker 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Idaho 38 (Team 3-9), Washington St. 51 (Murekatete 5-8). Total Fouls_Idaho 11, Washington St. 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

