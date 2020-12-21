On Air: Motley Fool Money
Washington St. 90, Prairie View 62

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 9:02 pm
PRAIRIE VIEW (1-3)

Briscoe 4-5 0-0 8, Daniels 5-14 1-1 11, Gambrell 3-11 0-1 7, Parris 7-17 0-0 15, Roberts 0-5 0-0 0, Mack 3-9 7-8 14, Washington 2-2 0-2 4, Hughes 1-1 0-0 3, Joseph 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 8-12 62.

WASHINGTON ST. (7-0)

Jakimovski 3-8 2-2 11, Abogidi 5-7 5-6 16, Markovetskyy 4-6 1-1 9, Bonton 5-12 2-4 12, Williams 4-11 2-2 13, Rapp 2-4 1-2 7, Fitzgerald-Warren 1-5 0-0 3, Kunc 4-5 0-1 11, Jackson 1-2 4-6 6, Bamba 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-62 17-24 90.

Halftime_Washington St. 47-30. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 4-24 (Hughes 1-1, Gambrell 1-5, Mack 1-5, Parris 1-6, Roberts 0-3, Daniels 0-4), Washington St. 13-27 (Kunc 3-4, Williams 3-5, Jakimovski 3-6, Rapp 2-4, Abogidi 1-1, Fitzgerald-Warren 1-3, Bamba 0-1, Bonton 0-3). Fouled Out_Hughes. Rebounds_Prairie View 28 (Parris 8), Washington St. 46 (Abogidi 14). Assists_Prairie View 14 (Mack 10), Washington St. 17 (Bonton 7). Total Fouls_Prairie View 20, Washington St. 12.

