Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Water on the Carrier Dome court; Syracuse women’s game moved

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 7:16 pm
< a min read
      

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The women’s basketball game in the newly refurbished Carrier Dome between the No. 22 Syracuse Orange and Division II Lincoln has been moved because of water on one area of the court.

A game official spotted some drops of water and the game was moved to the nearby Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center as a precautionary measure. It will be played there as a private scrimmage.

The Dome is in the final stages of a $118 million upgrade, and the school says the construction project includes spot sealing the roof.

The Orange men host Niagara of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference on Thursday night and the issue is expected to be resolved by then.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides aid in Philippines in aftermath of strongest storm of the year