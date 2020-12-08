Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Watson, Crutcher lift Dayton over Northern Kentucky 66-60

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 10:20 pm
< a min read
      

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ibi Watson scored 19 points as Dayton defeated Northern Kentucky 66-60 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Crutcher added 17 points for the Flyers (2-1), while Chase Johnson chipped in 16. Watson also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Crutcher also had eight assists and six rebounds, while Johnson posted 10 rebounds.

Trevon Faulkner had 15 points for the Norse (2-2). Trey Robinson added 13 points and Bryson Langdon had 11 points.

___

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers