Watson leads St. Peter’s past Stony Brook 82-68

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 8:54 pm
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Dallas Watson scored 18 points as St. Peter’s beat Stony Brook 82-68 on Tuesday night.

Fousseyni Drame had 13 points and eight rebounds for St. Peter’s (2-1). KC Ndefo added 12 points and three blocks. Tarojae Brake had 10 points.

Frankie Policelli had 16 points for the Seawolves (0-1). Jaden Sayles added 14 points and five assists. Mohamed Diallo had 13 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

