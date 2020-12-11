WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Ala. Huntsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|14
|0
|3
|1
|Alaska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bemidji St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|10
|5
|1
|0
|Ferris St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|9
|4
|0
|2
|Michigan Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|1
|2
|1
|Minnesota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|N. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tuesday’s Games
Ala. Huntsville at Ferris St., 5:07 p.m.
Bowling Green 3, Ferris St. 2
Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 5:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee Engineering at Minnesota St., 5:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 2:07 p.m.
