WCHA Glance

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 9:54 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Ala. Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 14 0 3 1
Alaska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bemidji St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 1 0
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 10 5 1 0
Ferris St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 1 0
Lake Superior St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 9 4 0 2
Michigan Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 7 1 2 1
Minnesota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 3 2 1 0
N. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tuesday’s Games

Ala. Huntsville at Ferris St., 5:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green 3, Ferris St. 2

Saturday’s Games

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 5:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee Engineering at Minnesota St., 5:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 2:07 p.m.

