WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Ala. Huntsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|14
|0
|3
|1
|Bemidji St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|1
|2
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|12
|6
|1
|0
|Ferris St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|9
|4
|0
|2
|Michigan Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|13
|2
|3
|1
|Minnesota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|N. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments