WCHA Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 7 3 1 0 Bemidji St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 16 1 3 0 Michigan Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 16 3 3 1 N. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 8 1 1 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 13 7 1 0 Ferris St. 0 1 0 0 0 0 8 14 0 3 0 Lake Superior St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 9 4 0 2 Ala. Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 14 0 3 1 Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s games

Bowling Green 4, Quinnipiac 1

Michigan Tech 4, N. Michigan 3, OT

Minnesota St. 5, Bemidji St. 4

Saturday’s Games

Bemidji St. at Minnesota St., 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

