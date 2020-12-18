Trending:
WCHA Glance

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 11:13 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 7 3 1 0
Bemidji St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 16 1 3 0
Michigan Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 16 3 3 1
N. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 8 1 1 0
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 13 7 1 0
Ferris St. 0 1 0 0 0 0 8 14 0 3 0
Lake Superior St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 9 4 0 2
Ala. Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 14 0 3 1
Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s games

Bowling Green 4, Quinnipiac 1

Michigan Tech 4, N. Michigan 3, OT

Minnesota St. 5, Bemidji St. 4

Saturday’s Games

Bemidji St. at Minnesota St., 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

