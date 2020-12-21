WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|8
|3
|1
|1
|Bemidji St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|17
|1
|3
|1
|Michigan Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|16
|4
|3
|1
|N. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|9
|1
|2
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|13
|7
|1
|0
|Ferris St.
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|14
|0
|3
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|9
|4
|0
|2
|Ala. Huntsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|14
|0
|3
|1
|Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Comments