WCHA Glance

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 8:51 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Ala. Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 9 0 3 0
Alaska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bemidji St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 1 0
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 5 4 1 0
Ferris St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lake Superior St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 5 4 0 1
Michigan Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 5 1 1 1
Minnesota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 3 1 0 0
N. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saturday’s Games

Mercyhurst at Bowling Green, 1:30 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at Lake Superior St., 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bowling Green at Mercyhurst, 3 p.m.

Lake Superior St. 3, Ala. Huntsville 2

Michigan Tech 3, Minnesota St. 1

Monday’s Games

Minnesota St. at Michigan Tech, 5:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ala. Huntsville at Ferris St., 5:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games

