WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Ala. Huntsville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9
|0
|3
|0
|Alaska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bemidji St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|5
|4
|1
|0
|Ferris St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5
|4
|0
|1
|Michigan Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Minnesota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|N. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saturday’s Games
Mercyhurst at Bowling Green, 1:30 p.m.
Ala. Huntsville at Lake Superior St., 3 p.m.
Bowling Green at Mercyhurst, 3 p.m.
Lake Superior St. 3, Ala. Huntsville 2
Michigan Tech 3, Minnesota St. 1
Minnesota St. at Michigan Tech, 5:07 p.m.
Ala. Huntsville at Ferris St., 5:07 p.m.
No games
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments