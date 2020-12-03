On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

WCU goes up against Newberry

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 6:30 am
Newberry vs. Western Carolina (3-1)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Carolina Catamounts are set to battle the Wolves of Division II Newberry. Western Carolina is coming off a 96-58 win at home over Piedmont in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Matt Halvorsen has averaged 18 points for the Catamounts, while Xavier Cork has recorded 14.5 points, five rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.MIGHTY MATT: Through four games, Western Carolina’s Matt Halvorsen has connected on 36.6 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 95 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina went 6-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Catamounts scored 77.9 points per matchup across those nine contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

