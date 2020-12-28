Trending:
Weather postpones World Cup ski race in Italy until Tuesday

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 5:13 am
BORMIO, Italy (AP) — A men’s World Cup super-G was called off an hour before its planned start Monday and rescheduled for Tuesday because of bad weather in the Italian Alps.

The move also forced the postponement of the classic downhill on the Stelvio course, which was planned for Tuesday but has been pushed back to Wednesday.

Dense snowfall and flat light made a safe speed race impossible, the International Ski Federation said, adding that the decision was taken “due to the current weather conditions and the forecast for today.”

Tuesday’s race will be the third super-G of the season. Switzerland’s Mauro Caviezel and defending overall World Cup champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway won the previous two races.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

