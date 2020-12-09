Trending:
Wednesday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 9:31 pm
Wednesday, Dec. 9
EAST

Niagara 4, Clarkson 1

Holy Cross 4, Bentley 3

MIDWEST

Western Michigan 1, St. Cloud St. 0

Minnesota 4, Michigan 0

