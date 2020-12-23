On Air: Federal Insights
Wednesday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020
4 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Andriese on a one-year contract with a club option for the 2022 season.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Dustin Garneau on a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OF Jose Siri on a minor league contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed C Deivy Grullon off waivers from Boston.

NEW YORK METS — Named Zack Scott senior vice president/general manager.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA REFEREE AND DEVELOPMENT — Named Simone Jelks, Suyash Mehta and Andy Nagy to full time NBA staff officials.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Exercised their option to extend the contracts of Fs P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Exercised their option to extend the contracts of F Dylan Windler, Gs Collin Sexton, Kevin Porter Jr. and Darius Garland.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WRs Krishawn Hogan and Isaac Whitney to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB James Crawford to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed WR Reggie Davis on the practice/squad injured reserve. Signed DB Teez Tabor on the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated CB Tony Brown to return from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated S Ronnie Harrison to return from injured reserve. Signed G Michael Dunn to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Kemon Hall to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated DE Everson Griffen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DT Danny Shelton to return from injured reserve. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Auzoyah Alufohai to the practice squad. Activated CB Mark Fields II from the exempt/commisoners list. Placed G/T Tytus Howard on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed P Austin Rehkow and TE Andrew Vollert to the practice squad. Placed C Joey Hunt on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Designated TE Noah Togiai from injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated WR Josh Hammond and DB Josh Nurse from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DB Isaiah Johnson from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Nick Kwiatkoski on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed LB Kyzir White on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated RB Myles Gaskin form the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – Signed DL Isaiah Mack to the practice squad. Released TE Paul Quessenberry. Placed CB Stephan Gilmore on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Jake Lampman to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated OLB Kyler Fackrell to return from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed DT Quinnen Williams on injured reserve. Placed TE Ryan Griffin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed TE Kevin Rader to the practice squad. Release LS Christian Kuntz. Activated LB Vince Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Josh Rosen to a one-year contract from the Tampa Bay practice squad. Placed WR Trent Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Chase Harrell and FB Josh Hokit on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Jordan Matthews to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designated CB Tre Flowers and DT Bryan Moore to return from injured reserve. Signed WR Penny Hart and G Alex Boone to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived S Justin Evans. Signed WR Josh Pearson to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed TEs Tyrone Swoopes and Dylan Cantrell to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIANS – Signed RW Michael Frolik to a one-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed RW Mikael Granlund and C Erik Haula to one-year contracts.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed G MacKenzie Blackwood to a three-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed Fs Mathieu Joseph to a two-year, one-way contract and Alex Volkov to a one-year, one-way contract.

East Coast Hockey League

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Placed G Eamon McAdam on reserve. Placed D Jacob Panetta and F Abbott Girduckis on injured reserve. Suspended F Eric Neiley. Acquired F Jared VanWormer from Allen. Activated D Jack Ahcan and F Matt Filipe from the commisioners exempt list. Activated G Callum Booth from reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F C.J. Eick from the commisioners exempt list and placed on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed D Patrik Parkkonen to a contract and added to the active roster.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Acquired G Andrew Tarbell.

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed F Bradley Wright-Phillips.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION SC — Signed MF Wilfrid Kaptoum for the 2021 season.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Traded D Patrick Seagrist to Miami CF for a third-round pick in the 2021 MLS Superdraft and additional GAM money if certain performance metrics are reached in the 2021 season.

