Wednesday’s Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Andriese on a one-year contract with a club option for the 2022 season.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Dustin Garneau on a minor league contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Jose Urena on a one-year contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OF Jose Siri on a minor league contract.
CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed C Deivy Grullon off waivers from Boston. Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Edgar Garcia.
NEW YORK METS — Named Zack Scott senior vice president/general manager.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Houston G James Harden $50,000 for violationg the league’s health and safety protocols.
NBA REFEREE AND DEVELOPMENT — Named Simone Jelks, Suyash Mehta and Andy Nagy to full time NBA staff officials.
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Exercised their option to extend the contracts of Fs P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges.
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Exercised their option to extend the contracts of F Dylan Windler, Gs Collin Sexton, Kevin Porter Jr. and Darius Garland.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WRs Krishawn Hogan and Isaac Whitney to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB James Crawford to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed WR Reggie Davis on the practice/squad injured reserve. Signed DB Teez Tabor on the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated CB Tony Brown to return from injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated S Ronnie Harrison to return from injured reserve. Signed G Michael Dunn to the active roster.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Kemon Hall to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated DE Everson Griffen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DT Danny Shelton to return from injured reserve. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Auzoyah Alufohai to the practice squad. Activated CB Mark Fields II from the exempt/commisoners list. Placed G/T Tytus Howard on injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed P Austin Rehkow and TE Andrew Vollert to the practice squad. Placed C Joey Hunt on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Designated TE Noah Togiai from injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated WR Josh Hammond and DB Josh Nurse from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DB Isaiah Johnson from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Nick Kwiatkoski on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed LB Kyzir White on injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated RB Myles Gaskin form the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – Signed DL Isaiah Mack to the practice squad. Released TE Paul Quessenberry. Placed CB Stephan Gilmore on injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Jake Lampman to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated OLB Kyler Fackrell to return from injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed DT Quinnen Williams on injured reserve. Placed TE Ryan Griffin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed TE Kevin Rader to the practice squad. Release LS Christian Kuntz. Activated LB Vince Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Josh Rosen to a one-year contract from the Tampa Bay practice squad. Placed WR Trent Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Chase Harrell and FB Josh Hokit on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Jordan Matthews to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designated CB Tre Flowers and DT Bryan Moore to return from injured reserve. Signed WR Penny Hart and G Alex Boone to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived S Justin Evans. Signed WR Josh Pearson to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed TEs Tyrone Swoopes and Dylan Cantrell to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
MONTREAL CANADIANS – Signed RW Michael Frolik to a one-year contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed RW Mikael Granlund and C Erik Haula to one-year contracts.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed G MacKenzie Blackwood to a three-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed Fs Mathieu Joseph to a two-year, one-way contract and Alex Volkov to a one-year, one-way contract.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Placed G Eamon McAdam on reserve. Placed D Jacob Panetta and F Abbott Girduckis on injured reserve. Suspended F Eric Neiley. Acquired F Jared VanWormer from Allen. Activated D Jack Ahcan and F Matt Filipe from the commisioners exempt list. Activated G Callum Booth from reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F C.J. Eick from the commisioners exempt list and placed on reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Signed D Patrik Parkkonen to a contract and added to the active roster.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Acquired G Andrew Tarbell.
COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed F Bradley Wright-Phillips.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION SC — Signed MF Wilfrid Kaptoum for the 2021 season.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Traded D Patrick Seagrist to Miami CF for a third-round pick in the 2021 MLS Superdraft and additional GAM money if certain performance metrics are reached in the 2021 season.
