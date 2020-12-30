On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 5:06 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Adam Engel on a one-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired RHP Zach Davies, minor league INFs Reginald Preciado and Yeison Santana and minor league OFs Owen Caissie and Ismael Mena for RHP Yu Darvish, catcher Victor Caratini and a cash consideration.

NEW YORK METS — Named Tony Tarasco first base coach.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Gary Jennings to the practice squad.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Sheldon Day to the practice squad. Activated S Ronnie Harrison from injured reserve. Activated WR Ryan Switzer from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed C Javon Patterson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated G Zack Martin and DB Steven Parker to return from injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Sam Jones to the practice squad. Activated OT Braden Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated LT Andrew Whitworth to return from injured reserve. Activated LB Micah Kiser from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Isaiah Ford to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed T Riley Reiff on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR David Sills on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DB Madre Harper to return from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB La’Mical Perine on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated Gs Alex Lewis and Greg Van Roten from injured reserve. Placed RB Frank Gore and OL Josh Andrews on injured reserve.

        Read more Sports News news.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated G Brandon Brooks and LB Davion Taylor from injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed K Robbie Gould on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated G Tom Compton from injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Luke Wilson and LB Ray-Ray Armstrong to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Jaydon Mickens to the active roster. Placed RB Kenjon Barner on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Cody Hollister from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Dontrelle Inman to the practice squad. Released WR Michael Warren.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Jermarcus Hardrick on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Agreed to terms with D Zdeno Chara on a one-year contract.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC Cincinnati — Signed M/F Ben Mines.<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier