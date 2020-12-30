Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Adam Engel on a one-year contract.
CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired RHP Zach Davies, minor league INFs Reginald Preciado and Yeison Santana and minor league OFs Owen Caissie and Ismael Mena for RHP Yu Darvish, catcher Victor Caratini and a cash consideration.
NEW YORK METS — Named Tony Tarasco first base coach.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Gary Jennings to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Sheldon Day to the practice squad. Activated S Ronnie Harrison from injured reserve. Activated WR Ryan Switzer from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed C Javon Patterson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated G Zack Martin and DB Steven Parker to return from injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Sam Jones to the practice squad. Activated OT Braden Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated LT Andrew Whitworth to return from injured reserve. Activated LB Micah Kiser from injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Isaiah Ford to the active roster.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed T Riley Reiff on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR David Sills on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DB Madre Harper to return from injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB La’Mical Perine on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated Gs Alex Lewis and Greg Van Roten from injured reserve. Placed RB Frank Gore and OL Josh Andrews on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated G Brandon Brooks and LB Davion Taylor from injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed K Robbie Gould on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated G Tom Compton from injured reserve.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Luke Wilson and LB Ray-Ray Armstrong to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Jaydon Mickens to the active roster. Placed RB Kenjon Barner on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Cody Hollister from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Dontrelle Inman to the practice squad. Released WR Michael Warren.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Jermarcus Hardrick on a one-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Agreed to terms with D Zdeno Chara on a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC Cincinnati — Signed M/F Ben Mines.<
