Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Adam Engel on a one-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired RHP Zach Davies, minor league INFs Reginald Preciado and Yeison Santana and minor league OFs Owen Caissie and Ismael Mena for RHP Yu Darvish, catcher Victor Caratini and a cash consideration.

NEW YORK METS — Named Tony Tarasco first base coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Gary Jennings to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Sheldon Day to the practice squad. Activated S Ronnie Harrison from injured reserve. Activated WR Ryan Switzer from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed C Javon Patterson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated G Zack Martin and DB Steven Parker to return from injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Sam Jones to the practice squad. Activated OT Braden Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated LT Andrew Whitworth to return from injured reserve. Activated LB Micah Kiser from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Isaiah Ford to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed T Riley Reiff on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR David Sills on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DB Madre Harper to return from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB La’Mical Perine on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated Gs Alex Lewis and Greg Van Roten from injured reserve. Placed RB Frank Gore and OL Josh Andrews on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated G Brandon Brooks and LB Davion Taylor from injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed K Robbie Gould on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated G Tom Compton from injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Luke Wilson and LB Ray-Ray Armstrong to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Jaydon Mickens to the active roster. Placed RB Kenjon Barner on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Cody Hollister from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Dontrelle Inman to the practice squad. Released WR Michael Warren.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Jermarcus Hardrick on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Agreed to terms with D Zdeno Chara on a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC Cincinnati — Signed M/F Ben Mines.<

