Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Adam Engel on a one-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired RHP Zach Davies, minor league INFs Reginald Preciado and Yeison Santana and minor league OFs Owen Caissie and Ismael Mena from San Diego in exchange for RHP Yu Darvish, catcher Victor Caratini and a cash consideration.

NEW YORK METS — Named Tony Tarasco first base coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed P Sam Koch on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Gary Jennings to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Designated OT Bobby Massie to return from injured reserve. Signed DB Sojourn Shelton to the practice squad. Placed OL Badara Traore on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Sheldon Day to the practice squad. Activated S Ronnie Harrison from injured reserve. Activated WR Ryan Switzer from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed C Javon Patterson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated G Zack Martin and DB Steven Parker to return from injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Sam Jones to the practice squad. Activated OT Braden Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated LB Dorian O’Daniel to return from injured reserve. Signed DL Tyler Clark to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DB Daryl Worley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Clelin Ferrell on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated LT Andrew Whitworth to return from injured reserve. Activated LB Micah Kiser from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Isaiah Ford to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed T Riley Reiff on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived TE Jordan Thomas.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated CB Patrick Robinson to return from injured reserve. Placed S C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR David Sills on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DB Madre Harper to return from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB La’Mical Perine on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated Gs Alex Lewis and Greg Van Roten to return from injured reserve. Placed RB Frank Gore and OL Josh Andrews on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated G Brandon Brooks and LB Davion Taylor to return from injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed K Robbie Gould on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated G Tom Compton to return from injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Luke Wilson and LB Ray-Ray Armstrong to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Jaydon Mickens to the active roster. Placed RB Kenjon Barner on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Cody Hollister from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Dontrelle Inman to the practice squad. Released WR Michael Warren.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Jermarcus Hardrick on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Agreed to terms with D Zdeno Chara on a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC Cincinnati — Signed M/F Ben Mines.<

