Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Eric Jagers assistant pitching coach.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Jace Fry for a one-year contract. Declined the contracts of OF Nomar Mazara and LHP Carlos Rodon.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with 3B Hunter Dozier on a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Duffy on a one-year contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Grant Dayton, RHP Luke Jackson and INF Johan Camargo on one-year contracts.

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed RHP Robert Stock off waivers from Boston.

CINCINNATI REDS — Non-tendered OF Brian Goodwin.

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Trevor May to a two-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with INF Erik Gonzalez on a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Non-tendered INF Greg Garcia.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded OF Nick Anderson, RHP Austin Dubsky and C Tanner Murphy to Ottawa for players to be named later.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Ben Strahm.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INFs Randy Cesar and Hector Roa, LHP B.J. Sabol, RHP Zach Strecker to contract extension. Exercised 2021 contract options for INFs Cody Erickson and Richie Fecteau and RHP Ieven Pimentel. Declined the options for INFs Nick De Tringo, Johnathan White and Jarod Mederos, RHPs Eliot Forde, Nick Gallagher, Matt Marsilli, Tyler Vogel and Malcolm Grady, OF Saige Jenco, LHPs John Havird and Zack Reid and OFs Terrence Pinkston and Robbie Thorburn.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Wayne Ellington from free agency to an undisclosed contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed LeBron James to a two-year contract extension.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Zylan Cheatham.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR Trent Sherfield from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DL Leki Fotu and CB Kevin Peterson to return from injured reserve. Re-signed TE Evan Baylis to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted QB Tyler Huntley, RB Ty’Son Williams, TEs Luke Wilson, Sean Culkin and Eric Tomlinson, OL R.J. Price, OLBs Aaron Adeoye and Chauncey River, DT Aaron Crawford and LS Nick Moore to the active roster. Placed S Geno Stone on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Designated LB Matt Milano to return from injured reserve. Promoted WR Jake Kumerow to the active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DE Tyler Clark to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated G Xavier Su’a-Filo to the active roster. Placed WR Auden Tate on injured reserve. Designated CB Darius Phillips to return from injured reserve. Returned DT Freedom Akinmoldaun and WR to the practice squad. Signed LS Dan Godsil to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Jamal Davis to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed S Will Parks off waivers from Philadelphia. Activated DL Shelby Harris from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Bryce Callahan on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Danny Shelton and CB Desmond Trufant on injured reserve. Activated TE Hunter Bryant from injured reserve. Signed DT Kevin Strong to the active roster. Signed CB Alex Myres to the practice squad. Designated DE Julian Okwara and CB Darryl Roberts to return from injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LB Krys Barnes from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR J’Mon Moore and DB Manny Peterson to the practice squad. Designated RB David Johnson and LB Kyle Emanuel to return from injured reserve. Signed DT Corey Liuget to the active roster from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated RB Jonathan Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated S Josh Jones to return from injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated T Trent Brown, S Lamarcus Joyner and RB Theo Riddick from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed P Lachlan Edwards to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted DT Benito Jones to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated WR Adam Thielen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LS Andrew DePaola to the active roster. Signed CB Tae Hayes to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated TE Dalton Keene to return from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated TE Zach Ertz and WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Placed RT Lane Johnson on injured reserve. Signed CB Kevon Seymour to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Brandon Aiyuk, NT D.J. Jones, TE Daniel Helm and DE Jordan Willis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted S Kai Nacua to the active roster. Designated LB Mark Nzeocha to return from injured reserve. Signed S Chris Edwards to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Myles Adams and WR Darvin Kidsy to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to the active roster from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed LS Matt Orzech to the practice squad.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS— Signed D Duggie Lagrone to tryout agreement.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS— Released F Josh Laframboise. Signed D Willie Corrin to a tryout agreement.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS— Acquired F/D Will Graber, Fs Caleb Herbert and Mason Morelli, Ds Tyler Nanne and Macoy Erkamps and G Hunter Shepard from Hershey.

TULSA OILERS— Released D Scott Allan. Signed F Adam Pleskach to training camp.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed Ds Edwin Hookenson and F Matt Hoover to the training camp. Acquired F Charlie Gerard and D Ian Scheid from Colorado.

WICHITA THUNDER— Released F Fabrizio Ricci.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Re-signed F Joseph-Claude Gyau, D Nick Hagglund, M Caleb Stanko and G Przemyslaw Tyton.

NASHEVILLE SC — Exercised the contract options of G Elliot Panicco, Ds Jalil Anibaba and Alistair Johnston, Ms Brian Anunga, Handwalla Bwana, Matt LaGrassa, Luke Haakenson and Taylor Washington and F Dominique Badji, Abu Danladi and Daniel Ríos.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Cory Burke through 2022 with an option for 2023. Exercised options on G Andre Blake, Ms Anthony Fontana and Ilsinho, Ds Matt Real, Raymon Gaddis and Oliver Mbaizo and F Kai Winger.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Tommy Thompson to a multi-year contract. Assigned MF Jackson Yuell to the U.S. Men’s National Team.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT SC — Acquired F/D Kelley O’Hara in a trade from Utah FC for allocation money and other financial consideration on the number of matches played in 2021 season.

COLLEGE

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY — Announced the hiring of Will Hall as head football coach.

