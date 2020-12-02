Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired RHP Jean Pinto and RHP Garrett Stallings from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for INF José Iglesias. Agreed to terms with RHP Shawn Armstrong, INF Yolmer Sanchez, C Pedro Severino and INF Pat Valaika. Tendered 2021 contracts to INF/OF Trey Mancini and OF Anthony Santander. Failed to offer a 2021 contract to INF Hanser Alberto.

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Eric Jagers assistant pitching coach. Agreed to terms with RHPs Matt Barnes, Chris Mazza, Ryan Brasier and Austin Bryce, OF Yairo Munoz, C Kevin Plawecki and LHP Eduardo Rodriguez on one-year contracts for the 2021 season.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Jace Fry for a one-year contract. Failed to offer a 2021 contract to OF Nomar Mazara and LHP Carlos Rodon.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Failed to offer a 2021 contract to OF Tyler Naquin, OF Delino DeShields Jr. and RHP Jefry Rodriguez.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Austin Pruitt on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with SS Carlos Correa, INF Aledmys Díaz, and RHP Lance McCullers Jr.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with 3B Hunter Dozier and DH Jorge Soler on one-year contracts. Failed to offer a 2021 contract to INFs Maikel Franco and Jeison Guzman, OFs Erick Mejia and Bubba Starling, LHP Foster Griffin and RHP Carlos Sanabria.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired SS Jose Iglesias from Baltimore in exchange for RHP Garrett Stallings and RHP Jean Pinto. Failed to offer a 2021 contract to RHP Justin Anderson, RHP Matt Andriese, RHP Keynan Middleton, LHP Hoby Milner and RHP Hansel Robles.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Duffy on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Jose Berrios, LHP Caleb Thielbar, C Mitch Garver and OF Byron Buxton. Failed to offer a 2021 contract to RHP Matt Wisler and OF Eddie Rosario.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Luis Cessa on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Ben Heller on a 2021 contract. Failed to offer a 2021 contract to RHP Jonathan Holder.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with 1B Matt Olson and INF Tony Kemp on one-year contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Failed to offer a 2021 contract to RHP Edgar Garcia.

TEXAS RANGERS — Failed to offer a 2021 contract to RHP Jimmy Herget, OFs Scott Heineman and Danny Santana.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Failed to offer a 2021 contract to RHP A.J. Cole and INF Travis Shaw.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Grant Dayton, RHP Luke Jackson and INF Johan Camargo on one-year contracts. Failed to offer a 2021 contract to OF Adam Duvall.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Colin Rea, Dan Winkler and LHP Kyle Ryan. Claimed RHP Robert Stock off waivers from Boston. Failed to offer a 2021 contract to C Jose Martinez, RHP Ryan Tepera, OF Albert Almora and OF Kyle Schwarber. Signed OF Michael Hermosillo to a minor-league contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Failed to offer a 2021 contract to OF Brian Goodwin, RHP R.J. Alaniz, INF Kyle Farmer, RHP Archie Bradley and C Curt Casali.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Failed to offer a 2021 contract to OF David Dahl, RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez and C Tony Walters.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Scott Alexander on a one-year contract. Acquired RHP Corey Knebel from Los Angeles Dodgers.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jesus Aguilar and 1B/OF Garrett Cooper on one-year contracts. Failed to offer a 2021 contract to RHP Ryne Stanek and RHP Jose Urena.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with C Omar Narvaez, DH Daniel Vogelbach, C Manny Pina and SS Orlando Arcia on one-year contracts. Failed to offer a 2021 contract to OF Ben Gamel, OF Jace Peterson and LHP Alex Claudio.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Steven Matz, RHP Jacob Barnes and OF Guillermo Herdia on one-year contracts. Signed RHP Trevor May to a two-year contract. Failed to offer a 2021 contract to LHP Chasen Shreve, RHP Ariel Jurado, RHP Paul Sewalld and RHP Nick Tropeano.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP David Hale, RHP Hector Neris and C Andrew Knapp on one-year contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with INF Erik Gonzalez on a one-year contract. Failed to offer a 2021 contract to RHP Clay Holmes. Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Feliz, INF Erik Gonzalez and RHP Jameson Taillon on 2021 contracts. OF Will Craig cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Failed to offer a 2021 contract to RHP John Brebbia and 1B Rangel Ravelo.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Strahm on a one-year contract. Failed to offer a 2021 contract to INF Greg Garcia.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with OF Alex Dickerson, RHP Trevor Gott, LHP Wandy Peralta, OF Darin Ruff, OF Austin Slater and Jarlin Garcia on one-year contracts. Failed to offer a 2021 contract to RHP Rico Garcia, C Chadwick Tromp, LHP Tyler Anderson and 3B Daniel Robertson.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded OF Nick Anderson, RHP Austin Dubsky and C Tanner Murphy to Ottawa for players to be named later.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Ben Strahm.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INFs Randy Cesar and Hector Roa, LHP B.J. Sabol, RHP Zach Strecker to contract extension. Exercised 2021 contract options for INFs Cody Erickson and Richie Fecteau and RHP Ieven Pimentel. Declined the options for INFs Nick De Tringo, Johnathan White and Jarod Mederos, RHPs Eliot Forde, Nick Gallagher, Matt Marsilli, Tyler Vogel and Malcolm Grady, OF Saige Jenco, LHPs John Havird and Zack Reid and OFs Terrence Pinkston and Robbie Thorburn.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Wayne Ellington from free agency to an undisclosed contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed LeBron James to a two-year contract extension.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Zylan Cheatham.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Acquired G Russell Westbrook from Houston in exchange for G John Hall and a future lottery-protected first-round pick.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR Trent Sherfield from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DL Leki Fotu and CB Kevin Peterson to return from injured reserve. Re-signed TE Evan Baylis to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted QB Tyler Huntley, RB Ty’Son Williams, TEs Luke Wilson, Sean Culkin and Eric Tomlinson, OL R.J. Price, OLBs Aaron Adeoye and Chauncey River, DT Aaron Crawford and LS Nick Moore to the active roster. Placed S Geno Stone on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Designated LB Matt Milano to return from injured reserve. Promoted WR Jake Kumerow to the active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DE Tyler Clark to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated G Xavier Su’a-Filo to the active roster. Placed WR Auden Tate on injured reserve. Designated CB Darius Phillips to return from injured reserve. Returned DT Freedom Akinmoldaun and WR to the practice squad. Signed LS Dan Godsil to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Jamal Davis to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed S Will Parks off waivers from Philadelphia. Activated DL Shelby Harris from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Bryce Callahan on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Danny Shelton and CB Desmond Trufant on injured reserve. Activated TE Hunter Bryant from injured reserve. Signed DT Kevin Strong to the active roster. Signed CB Alex Myres to the practice squad. Designated DE Julian Okwara and CB Darryl Roberts to return from injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LB Krys Barnes from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR J’Mon Moore and DB Manny Peterson to the practice squad. Designated RB David Johnson and LB Kyle Emanuel to return from injured reserve. Signed DT Corey Liuget to the active roster from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated RB Jonathan Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated S Josh Jones to return from injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated T Trent Brown, S Lamarcus Joyner and RB Theo Riddick from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed P Lachlan Edwards to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted DT Benito Jones to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated WR Adam Thielen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LS Andrew DePaola to the active roster. Signed CB Tae Hayes to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated TE Dalton Keene to return from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated TE Zach Ertz and WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Placed RT Lane Johnson on injured reserve. Signed CB Kevon Seymour to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Brandon Aiyuk, NT D.J. Jones, TE Daniel Helm and DE Jordan Willis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted S Kai Nacua to the active roster. Designated LB Mark Nzeocha to return from injured reserve. Signed S Chris Edwards to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Myles Adams and WR Darvin Kidsy to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived LB Jack Circhy.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed LS Matt Orzech to the practice squad.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS— Signed D Duggie Lagrone to tryout agreement.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS— Released F Josh Laframboise. Signed D Willie Corrin to a tryout agreement.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS— Acquired F/D Will Graber, Fs Caleb Herbert and Mason Morelli, Ds Tyler Nanne and Macoy Erkamps and G Hunter Shepard from Hershey.

TULSA OILERS— Released D Scott Allan. Signed F Adam Pleskach to training camp.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed Ds Edwin Hookenson and F Matt Hoover to the training camp. Acquired F Charlie Gerard and D Ian Scheid from Colorado.

WICHITA THUNDER— Released F Fabrizio Ricci.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Re-signed F Joseph-Claude Gyau, D Nick Hagglund, M Caleb Stanko and G Przemyslaw Tyton.

NASHEVILLE SC — Exercised the contract options of G Elliot Panicco, Ds Jalil Anibaba and Alistair Johnston, Ms Brian Anunga, Handwalla Bwana, Matt LaGrassa, Luke Haakenson and Taylor Washington and F Dominique Badji, Abu Danladi and Daniel Ríos.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Cory Burke through 2022 with an option for 2023. Exercised options on G Andre Blake, Ms Anthony Fontana and Ilsinho, Ds Matt Real, Raymon Gaddis and Oliver Mbaizo and F Kai Winger.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Tommy Thompson to a multi-year contract. Assigned MF Jackson Yuell to the U.S. Men’s National Team.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT SC — Acquired F/D Kelley O’Hara in a trade from Utah FC for allocation money and other financial consideration on the number of matches played in 2021 season.

COLLEGE

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY — Announced the hiring of Will Hall as head football coach.

