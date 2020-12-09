Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Announced the invitation of Worcester Red Sox (Triple A), Portland Sea Dogs (Double A), Greenville Drive (High A) and Salem Red Sox (Low A) to become affiliates of their player development structure.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Announced the invitation of St. Paul Saints (Triple A – who officially accepted the offer), Wichita Wind Surge (Double A), Cedar Rapids Kernels (High A) and Fort Meyers Mighty Mussels (Lower A) to become affiliates of their player development structure.

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced the invitation of Round Rock Express (Triple A), Frisco RoughRiders (Double A), Hickory Crawdads (High A) and Down East Wood Ducks to become affiliates of their player development structure.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed C Chadwick Tromp. Signed RHPs Silvino Bracho and Dominic Leone to minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced the invitation of Rochester Red Wings (Triple A), Harrisburg Senators (Double A, Wilmington Blue Rocks (High A) and Fredericksburg Nationals (Low A) to become affiliates of their player development structure.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Named Tim Sinclair public address announcer for all home games.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Agreed to terms with G Theo Maledon and F Aleksej Pokusevski. Signed F Josh Hall and C Moses Brown to two-way contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Denver CB A.J. Bouye six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated DL Jordan Phillips to return from injured reserve.

ATLANTA FALCONS Signed CB Chris Williamson to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated OLB Matthew Judon, TE Mark Andrews and practice squad OL Will Holden from the reserve/COVID-19 lists.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated OT Greg Little from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated LB Adarius Taylor to return from injured reserve. Signed K Lirim Hajrullahu to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed LB Devante Bond to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Jonah Williams on injured reserve. Activated CB Darius Phillips from injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed CB Essang Bassey on injured reserve. Designated OLB Derrek Tuszka to return from injured reserve. Placed CB A.J. Bouye on the reserve/suspended list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Jerell Adams to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated G Simon Stepaniak from the reserve/NFI list. Placed RB Tyler Ervin, S Raven Greene and DL Billy Winn on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated OLB Brennan Scarlett to return from reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed C/G Beau Benzschawel to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed T Le’Raven Clark on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Manasseh Bailey to the practice squad. Released P Lachlan Edwards and K J.J. Molson. Designated RB Justin Jackson to return from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LS Colin Holba to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed CB Jamal Perry on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted S Nate Holley to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived LB Jack Cichy. Signed DB Dayon Lake and WR Devin Smith to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated OT Terron Armstead, G Dennis Kelly and practice squad WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the reserve/COVID-19 lists. Designated DB Justin Hardee to return from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Designated CB Bless Austin and TE Trevan Wesco to return from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Davion Taylor on injured reserve. Promoted DT Raequan Williams to the active roster.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated RB James Conner from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DE Cassius Marsh to the active roster from the practice squad. Designated LB Ulysees Gilbert III to return from injured reserve.

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Designated RB Justin Jackson to return from injured reserve. Activated LB Kyzir White from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DT T.J. Smith from the practice squad injured reserve. Signed WR Manasseh Bailey to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted OL Tony Bergstrom to the active roster. Signed CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun and TE Daniel Helm to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designate RB Rashaad Penny and CB Quinton Dunbar to return from injured reserve. Signed QB Alex McGough to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Jaydon Mickens to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OL Isaiah Wilson on reserve/NFI list. Designated CB Kareem Orr to return from injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted TE Marcus Baugh to the active roster. Placed TE Temarrick Hemingway on injured reserve. Signed RB Michael Warren to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Luke Prokop to a three-year, entry-level contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Announced Paul McDonough stepping down as chief operating officer.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Exercised 2021 contract options on D Amadou Dia, Ms Felipe Hernandez and Gadi Kinda, F Johnny Russell and D Graham Smith. Declined the 2021 contract options on G Eric Dick, M Wan Kusain, D Winston Reid and G Richard Sanchez. Annouced D Matt Besler is out of contract for 2021 season.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Announced a renewed loan of D Oswaldo Alanis from Mexico’s Chivas de Guadalajara for 2021 season.

United Soccer League

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Announced that MFs Charlie Adams, Collin Martin and Tumi Moshobane, Ds Elijah Martin, Jack Metcalf, Grant Stoneman and Sal Zizzo will return under contract for the 2021 season.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed D Natalie Jacobs to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

CHOWAN UNIVERSITY — Named Kara Jackson assistant women’s basketball coach.

