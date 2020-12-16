Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with LHP Alex Claudio to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Keynan Middleton to a major league contract. Designate OF Phillip Ervin was for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed C Mike Zunino to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHPs David Hess and Andrew Kittredge and C Joseph Odom to minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired minor league INF Jose Acosta from Cincinnati in exchange for OF Scott Heineman. Signed RHP Luis Ortiz to a minor league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Willie Harris third base coach, Chris Valaika assistant hitting coach, Craig Driver first base/catching coach, Andy Green bench coach, Tommy Hottovy pitching coach, Anthony Iapoce, hitting coach, Chris Young bullpen coach, Mike Borzello assistant pitching/catching and strategy coach, Mike Napoli quality assurance coach, Kyle Evans senior director of major league data and development, Juan Cabreja staff assistant and Chad Noble bullpen catcher coach.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez to a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed OF Dustin Peterson to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Named Dave Jauss as bench coach.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named David Burke executive vice president of sales & business development.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed RHP Anthony DeSclafani to a one-year contract.

Frontier League

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed OF Anthony Brocato, OF Ryan Stacy and INF Jarrod Watkins to contract extensions.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Andrew Gist to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Christian Vital and Shaq Buchanan to an undisclosed contract. Waived G Zhaire Smith.

MIAMI HEAT — Waived the contracts of G Breein Tyree and F Paul Eboua.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated TE Darrell Daniels and DL Josh Mauro to return from injured reserve.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed WRs Marquise Brown, James Proche and Miles Boykin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DB Terrell Bonds to return from injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated WR D.J. Moore from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Geno Atkins on injured reserve. Promoted DE Amani Bledsoe to the active roster from reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB John Kelly to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated CB Trevon Diggs to return from injured reserve. Re-signed C Adam Redmond to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated QB Jeff Driskel and practice squad DL Darius Kilgo from the reserve/COVID-19 lists. Placed CBs Duke Dawson Jr. and Kevin Toliver II on injured reserve. Signed CB Parnell Motley from San Francisco practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Jordan Scarlett and QB Jordan Ta’Amu to the practice squad. Released RB Dalyn Dawkins and P Arryn Siposs. Designated OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai to return from injured reserve. Placed CB Jeff Okudah on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated RB David Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Justin Reid and DT Brandon Dunn on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Ibraheim Campbell on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated G Andrew Norwell and CB Chris Claybrooks to return from injured reserve. Placed CB Tre Herndon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed C Brandon Linder on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated WR Byron Pringle to return from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated TE Kendall Blanton from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated RB Matt Breida from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB Mark Fields II. Signed LB Blake Lynch to the active roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated WR Julian Edelman and DE Shilique Calhoun to return from injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated QB Drew Brees to return from injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated DB Adrian Colbert to return from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Designated RB La’Mical Perine and K Sam Ficken to return from injured reserve. Placed OLB Jordan Jenkins and S Saquan Hampton on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed S Rodney McLeod on injured reserve. Promoted DB Elijah Riley to the active roster. Signed S Blake Countess to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated TE George Kittle to return from injured reserve. Placed OL Colton McKivitz on reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DL Alex Barrett, CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, DL Daeshon Hall, OLs Aaron Neary and Isaiah Williams to the practice squad. Released TE Chase Harrell.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Designated TE Greg Olsen to return from injured reserve. Activated DT Bryan Mone form the reserve/COVID-19 list (Mone remains on injured reserve list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed RB Ronald Jones II on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Lamar Miller from Chicago practice squad.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Announced DLs Woody Baron (Montreal), Anthony Johnson (Calgary) and Julian Howsare (Hamilton), OL Donald Hawkins (Montreal), DBs Will Likely (Hamilton), Najee Murray (Montreal), Jumal Rolle Hamilton), Marcus Sayles (Winnipeg) and Randall Evans (Ottawa), WRs Rodney Smith (Edmonton), Lucky Whitehead (Winnipeg) and WR/KR Janarion Grant (Winnipeg) were unveiled from their respective clubs negotiation lists.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Named Danny Wirtz chief executive officer, Jaime Faulkner president of business operations and Stan Bowman president of hockey operations and general manager.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Place D Cody Sol and F Myles Powell on the commisioners exempt list.

INDIANAPOLIS FUEL — Signed F Nic Pierog to a one-year contract. Placed F Derek Barach on the commisioners exempt list.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released D Cole Candella. Activated G Taran Kozun from the comissioners exempt list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Placed D Richie Boyd on injured reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Kevin Spinozzi and F Brennan Saulnier from injured reserve. Placed G David Tendeck on the commisioners exempt list.

TULSA OILERS — Released D Shane Switzer.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released F Lane Bauer. Announced D NOel Hoefenmayer, Fs Gordie Green, Robby McMann and Jeremy McKenna were assigned from Toronto. Activated F Alex Berardinelli from the commisioners exempt list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS SC— Signed D Auston Trusty to a contract through the 2023 season.

FC CINCINNATI — Selected MF/F Ben Mines from the 2020 End-of-Year Waivers draft and now possess the winger’s MLS rights and can initiate contract negotiations.

FC DALLAS — Re-signed Alan Avila to represent the club as its official eMLS athlete for the 2021 season in the EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Global Series.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed Ben Remez as the club’s official eMLS competitor to represent the club in Major League Soccer’s EA Sports FIFA League for the 2021 season.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed Alex Gonzalez on Xbox and Erfan Hosseinithe on Playstation to represent the club as eSports athletes in 2021.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Signed MF Nahomi Kawasumi to a contract 2021 season.

COLLEGE

THIEL COLLEGE — Named Dylan Lasher head coach of men’s volleyball.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.