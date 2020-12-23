Wednesday’s Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Matt Andriese on a one-year contract with a club option for the 2022 season. Claimed C Deivy Grullon from Cincinnati Reds waivers.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Dustin Garneau on a minor league contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA REFEREE AND DEVELOPMENT — Named Simone Jelks, Suyash Mehta and Andy Nagy to full time NBA staff officials.
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Exercised their option to extend the contracts of Fs P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges.
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Exercised their option to extend the contracts of F Dylan Windler, Gs Collin Sexton, Kevin Porter Jr. and Darius Garland.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WRs Krishawn Hogan and Isaac Whitney to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated CB Tony Brown to return from injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated S Ronnie Harrison to return from injured reserve. Signed G Michael Dunn to the active roster.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated DE Everson Griffen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DT Danny Shelton to return from injured reserve. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed P Austin Rehkow and TE Andrew Vollert to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated RB Myles Gaskin form the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – Signed DL Isaiah Mack to the practice squad. Released TE Paul Quessenberry.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated OLB Kyler Fackrell to return from injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed TE Kevin Rader to the practice squad. Release LS Christian Kuntz. Activated LB Vince Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Josh Rosen to a one-year contract from the Tampa Bay practice squad. Placed WR Trent Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Chase Harrell and FB Josh Hokit on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Jordan Matthews to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived S Justin Evans. Signed WR Josh Pearson to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed TEs Tyrone Swoopes and Dylan Cantrell to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
MONTREAL CANADIANS – Signed RW Michael Frolik to a one-year contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed RW Mikael Granlund and C Erik Haula to one-year contracts.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed G MacKenzie Blackwood to a three-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed Fs Mathieu Joseph to a two-year, one-way contract and Alex Volkov to a one-year, one-way contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Acquired G Andrew Tarbell.
COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed F Bradley Wright-Phillips.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION SC — Signed MF Wilfrid Kaptoum for the 2021 season.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Traded D Patrick Seagrist to Miami CF for a third-round pick in the 2021 MLS Superdraft and additional GAM money if certain performance metrics are reached in the 2021 season.
