Wells lifts Texas-Arlington over Howard Payne 117-53

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 9:19 pm
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shahada Wells had 16 points to lead eight Texas-Arlington players in double figures as the Mavericks easily beat Howard Payne 117-53 on Tuesday night.

Grayson Carter added 13 points, and Sam Griffin, McKade Marquis and David Azore each had 12 for Texas-Arlington (4-4).

Tyrell Thompson had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Michael House added 12 points. Jaylan Ballou had eight assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

