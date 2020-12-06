West Virginia 79, Tennessee 73, OT

TENNESSEE (2-1)
Burrell 5-13 7-8 18, Davis 4-19 0-2 8, Green 4-9 4-5 12, Suarez 4-10 0-0 8, Walker 2-5 0-0 4, Key 2-2 0-0 4, Kushkituah 3-7 0-0 6, Horston 6-12 0-0 13, Rennie 0-0 0-0 0, Salary 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-78 11-15 73
WEST VIRGINIA (4-0)
Martinez 4-9 1-2 10, Niblack 4-10 3-4 11, Deans 3-7 4-5 11, Gondrezick 10-25 4-7 27, Smith 4-9 4-6 16, Ejiofor 0-0 0-0 0, Norris 0-2 2-2 2, Hemingway 0-1 2-4 2, Cummings 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-63 20-30 79
|Tennessee
|15
|17
|13
|21
|7
|—
|73
|West Virginia
|17
|18
|16
|15
|13
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Tennessee 2-19 (Burrell 1-5, Davis 0-5, Suarez 0-4, Walker 0-2, Horston 1-2, Salary 0-1), West Virginia 9-24 (Martinez 1-2, Niblack 0-3, Deans 1-3, Gondrezick 3-9, Smith 4-6, Hemingway 0-1). Assists_Tennessee 15 (Davis 6), West Virginia 18 (Smith 6). Fouled Out_Tennessee Key, West Virginia Martinez, Niblack. Rebounds_Tennessee 56 (Green 4-9), West Virginia 34 (Niblack 3-7). Total Fouls_Tennessee 24, West Virginia 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_142.
