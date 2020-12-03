Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

West Virginia 80, N. Alabama 51

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 10:39 pm
< a min read
      

N. ALABAMA (0-4)

Noah 8-15 2-3 23, Bond 1-9 0-0 2, Callins 0-3 0-0 0, Lee 3-8 4-5 10, Roberts 7-16 1-2 15, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Knight 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Suzuki 0-2 0-0 0, White 0-4 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-62 8-12 51

WEST VIRGINIA (3-0)

Martinez 7-12 3-7 17, Niblack 4-9 1-3 9, Deans 2-8 3-4 7, Gondrezick 8-12 3-3 20, Smith 2-6 2-4 8, Ejiofor 1-3 2-6 4, Norris 3-5 0-0 6, Hemingway 0-4 6-8 6, Cummings 1-2 1-1 3, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Jenks 0-0 0-0 0, Ogle 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-62 21-36 80

N. Alabama 13 14 8 16 51
West Virginia 20 20 16 24 80

3-Point Goals_N. Alabama 5-30 (Noah 5-11, Bond 0-5, Callins 0-2, Lee 0-3, Roberts 0-4, Holt 0-2, Knight 0-1, Suzuki 0-2), West Virginia 3-9 (Martinez 0-1, Deans 0-1, Gondrezick 1-2, Smith 2-4, Hemingway 0-1). Assists_N. Alabama 11 (Roberts 9), West Virginia 21 (Smith 8). Fouled Out_N. Alabama Noah, Lee. Rebounds_N. Alabama 24 (Roberts 1-6), West Virginia 61 (Martinez 8-22). Total Fouls_N. Alabama 23, West Virginia 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_138.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado Guard First Sgt. honors father's service