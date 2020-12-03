West Virginia 80, N. Alabama 51

N. ALABAMA (0-4)
Noah 8-15 2-3 23, Bond 1-9 0-0 2, Callins 0-3 0-0 0, Lee 3-8 4-5 10, Roberts 7-16 1-2 15, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Knight 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Suzuki 0-2 0-0 0, White 0-4 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-62 8-12 51
WEST VIRGINIA (3-0)
Martinez 7-12 3-7 17, Niblack 4-9 1-3 9, Deans 2-8 3-4 7, Gondrezick 8-12 3-3 20, Smith 2-6 2-4 8, Ejiofor 1-3 2-6 4, Norris 3-5 0-0 6, Hemingway 0-4 6-8 6, Cummings 1-2 1-1 3, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Jenks 0-0 0-0 0, Ogle 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-62 21-36 80
|N. Alabama
|13
|14
|8
|16
|—
|51
|West Virginia
|20
|20
|16
|24
|—
|80
3-Point Goals_N. Alabama 5-30 (Noah 5-11, Bond 0-5, Callins 0-2, Lee 0-3, Roberts 0-4, Holt 0-2, Knight 0-1, Suzuki 0-2), West Virginia 3-9 (Martinez 0-1, Deans 0-1, Gondrezick 1-2, Smith 2-4, Hemingway 0-1). Assists_N. Alabama 11 (Roberts 9), West Virginia 21 (Smith 8). Fouled Out_N. Alabama Noah, Lee. Rebounds_N. Alabama 24 (Roberts 1-6), West Virginia 61 (Martinez 8-22). Total Fouls_N. Alabama 23, West Virginia 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_138.
