West Virginia Tech 73, Morgan St. 67

WEST VIRGINIA TECH (1-1)

Hailey 3-3 1-5 7, Parker 0-1 0-2 0, Jonsson 4-6 2-2 13, Martin 5-9 7-8 18, Scruggs 6-15 2-2 19, Hayes 5-10 0-0 13, Work 1-4 1-1 3. Totals 24-48 13-20 73.

MORGAN ST. (2-2)

Baxter 2-5 1-2 6, Grantsaan 6-8 0-0 13, Devonish 3-7 0-0 6, Miller 6-13 7-8 19, Wright 3-4 1-1 8, Moore 3-7 5-6 13, Ware 0-7 0-0 0, Camara 1-3 0-0 2, Okafor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 14-17 67.

Halftime_West Virginia Tech 32-25. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia Tech 12-23 (Scruggs 5-10, Jonsson 3-5, Hayes 3-6, Martin 1-2), Morgan St. 5-11 (Moore 2-4, Grantsaan 1-1, Wright 1-1, Baxter 1-2, Camara 0-1, Ware 0-2). Rebounds_West Virginia Tech 23 (Scruggs 6), Morgan St. 26 (Miller 7). Assists_West Virginia Tech 15 (Martin 11), Morgan St. 13 (Grantsaan 3). Total Fouls_West Virginia Tech 14, Morgan St. 20.

