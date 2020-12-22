White, Fryer lead Texas A&M-CC over Paul Quinn 59-35

On Air: Amtower Off-Center
By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 8:38 pm
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jalen White registered 18 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat NAIA-member Paul Quinn 59-35 on Tuesday.

Simeon Fryer added 17 points and six rebounds for the Islanders, and Perry Francois chipped in 12 points and three blocks.

Nolan Bertain had seven rebounds for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-6). The Islanders have yet to defeat a Division I-member opponent

Spencer McElway had 15 points for the Tigers. Anei Anei added 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

The two teams play each other again on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

