Wichita St. 73, Emporia State 57

EMPORIA STATE (0-1)

Fort 1-3 0-0 3, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Thiessen 1-5 0-0 3, Downing 1-5 1-2 3, Turner 6-11 4-4 18, Bailey 0-5 0-0 0, Buom 4-4 0-0 8, McCray 3-8 0-0 6, McGuire 2-5 0-0 4, Kong 3-5 0-0 7, Robinson 0-2 1-2 1, Reid 0-3 0-0 0, Van Dyke 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 22-58 8-10 57.

WICHITA ST. (3-2)

Udeze 7-7 4-5 18, Trey.Wade 1-6 1-4 3, Dennis 3-10 0-0 8, Etienne 4-13 2-2 14, Porter 0-1 0-0 0, Gilbert 2-8 2-2 6, Jackson 0-5 0-0 0, Council 5-8 2-4 13, Jenkins 0-3 0-2 0, Seymour 1-4 0-0 3, Poor Bear-Chandler 3-3 0-0 6, Trev.Wade 1-4 0-0 2, Herrs 0-0 0-0 0, Robert 0-1 0-0 0, Bush 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-73 11-19 73.

Halftime_Wichita St. 45-26. 3-Point Goals_Emporia State 5-26 (Turner 2-7, Fort 1-2, Kong 1-2, Thiessen 1-3, Downing 0-1, McCray 0-1, McGuire 0-2, Reid 0-3, Bailey 0-5), Wichita St. 8-29 (Etienne 4-9, Dennis 2-7, Council 1-2, Seymour 1-2, Robert 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Gilbert 0-3, Trev.Wade 0-3). Rebounds_Emporia State 28 (Buom 6), Wichita St. 49 (Council 8). Assists_Emporia State 12 (Downing 4), Wichita St. 14 (Etienne 4). Total Fouls_Emporia State 16, Wichita St. 11. A_1,050 (10,506).

