On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Wichita State faces Newman

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Newman vs. Wichita State (4-2)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wichita State Shockers will be taking on the Jets of NAIA member Newman. Wichita State is coming off an 82-77 overtime win at South Florida in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Tyson Etienne has averaged 17 points this year for Wichita State. Complementing Etienne is Alterique Gilbert, who is averaging 12.3 points per game.EFFICIENT ETIENNE: Through six games, Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne has connected on 36.2 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 85.3 percent from the free throw line this season.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State went 12-1 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Shockers offense scored 77 points per contest across those 13 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 HR Auditing: Important Issues for 2021
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier